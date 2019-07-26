Sylvia Kosharsky Garber, 67, of LaMirada, Calif., formerly of Canonsburg, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

She was born May 2, 1952, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Frank and Dora Kosharsky. She was a 1969 graduate of Chartiers-Houston School District.

She was the loving mother of Christopher (Amber) Garber of Atlanta, Ga., and Jeremy (Tarra) Garber of San Diego, Calif.; proud grandma of Madelyn and Kellen Garber; and cherished sister of Joyce Arnal of Washington and Rebecca (Frank) Nosal of Pinellas Park, Fla. Also surviving is her beloved companion of 16 years, Dirk Sanger. She will be missed by many more family and friends.

She worked as a manager at Pizza Hut in North Carolina and an aide at Quaker Gardens in California.

Sylvia enjoyed cooking, shopping, karaoke and, above all, she loved spending time with family and friends.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date in Washington.