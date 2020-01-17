Sylvia Marie Huart Cimarolli, 91, of Venice, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington.

She was born May 5, 1928, in Venice, a daughter of the late Nestor and Margaret Stewart Huart. She was the last of her immediate family.

She was a member of McDonald Presbyterian Church. She loved the company of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Sylvia graduated from Cecil High School in 1946. She worked as a waitress for Schmidt Restaurant in McDonald.

Surviving are her husband of 47 years, whom she married April 7, 1973, Gene E. Cimarolli of Venice; a daughter, Linda (George) Schmidt of McDonald; grandchildren Lisa Schmidt and Amy Hamilton, both of McDonald; great-grandchildren Erica (fianc Gannon Murphy) Hamilton of Sturgeon, and Thomas and Ryan Hamilton, both of McDonald; great-great-grandchildren Kayden and Kylie Murphy of Sturgeon.

She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Bill, John, Robert and Nestor Huart; five sisters, Katherine Reddy, Elizabeth Stickels, Marcella Oravetz, Ruth Hampson and Janet Walker; and a grandson-in-law, Michael Hamilton.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, January 18 and 19, at Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Rt 50), Cecil, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 20, with Pastor Justin Amsler officiating.

Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.