Sylvia Marie Huart Cimarolli (1928 - 2020)
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA
15321
(724)-745-9510
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Sylvia Marie Huart Cimarolli, 91, of Venice, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington.

She was born May 5, 1928, in Venice, a daughter of the late Nestor and Margaret Stewart Huart. She was the last of her immediate family.

She was a member of McDonald Presbyterian Church. She loved the company of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Sylvia graduated from Cecil High School in 1946. She worked as a waitress for Schmidt Restaurant in McDonald.

Surviving are her husband of 47 years, whom she married April 7, 1973, Gene E. Cimarolli of Venice; a daughter, Linda (George) Schmidt of McDonald; grandchildren Lisa Schmidt and Amy Hamilton, both of McDonald; great-grandchildren Erica (fianc Gannon Murphy) Hamilton of Sturgeon, and Thomas and Ryan Hamilton, both of McDonald; great-great-grandchildren Kayden and Kylie Murphy of Sturgeon.

She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Bill, John, Robert and Nestor Huart; five sisters, Katherine Reddy, Elizabeth Stickels, Marcella Oravetz, Ruth Hampson and Janet Walker; and a grandson-in-law, Michael Hamilton.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, January 18 and 19, at Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Rt 50), Cecil, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 20, with Pastor Justin Amsler officiating.

Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 17, 2020
