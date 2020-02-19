Sylvia Pihiou, 85, of Canonsburg, died Monday, February 17, 2020.

She was born August 28, 1934, in Aliquippa, a daughter of John and Tsambika Georges Athanassion.

Mrs. Pihiou was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and proud great-grandmother. She was an active member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, where she was a member of the Pan Rhodian Society, the Philiptochos and the Daughters of Penelope. She loved baking and enjoyed time spent helping in the pastry room and working at the church food festivals.

On June 13, 1954, she married her loving husband of more than 65 years, George N. "Coco" Pihiou, who survives.

Also surviving are her daughters, Becky Pihiou of Canonsburg and Dorothea (Evan) Zanic of Upper St. Clair; sister Estelle "Lou" Shot of Aliquippa; grandchildren Dr. Michael Zanic, Captain Christina Zanic and George (Alexandra) Zanic; great-grandchild Xander Zanic; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Tom, Tony, Socrates, Steve and Gus Athanassion.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000. Service information will be published when arrangements are complete.

