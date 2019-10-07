Sylvia Washington, 63, of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, with her sister, Wanda Whiting, and special family friend Carol Koshal by her side.

She was the beloved mother of Aminah Adams; loving sister of Wanda Whiting, Lurrie Williams and Harold Washington; and cherished niece of Laura Jean Coleman. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sylvia was born April 20, 1956, in Washington, to the late Harold and Evelyn Washington.

Sylvia was a dedicated employee at HCR Manor Care in Whitehall as a dietary aide for many years. Sylvia was a strong, sensitive, true loving woman who would stand up for anything she believed in. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and had her own style and would always tell you what she thought. Sylvia will be remembered for her keen sense of humor, warm welcoming smile and passion of dance and music. Most of all, Sylvia loved her family. She will truly be missed by all.

Friends and family are welcome from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of a celebration of life service, Tuesday, October 8, in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 412-531-4000. Interment will be private.

The staff at Canterbury Place and UPMC-Hillman Cancer Center provided great care and support to Sylvia and her family throughout this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

To add or view tributes, visit www.beinhauer.com.