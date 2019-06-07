T. Edward Williamson, 99, of Waynesburg, died at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in his home.

He was born Saturday, June 16, 1919, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Edward Franklin Williamson and Goldie Cary Williamson.

Mr. Williamson was a member of the Oakview United Methodist Church in Waynesburg, where he loved to sing in the church choir and was a former trustee. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the East Franklin Grange 1709. He was a former member of the Waynesburg Sportsman Club, where he had once been on the small bore rifle team.

Mr. Williamson had worked on the pipeline for Peoples Gas Company for several years. He also was a heavy equipment operator for C.J. Lagenfelder and Morris Excavating. He loved farming, having starting at a young age and enjoyed the farm and livestock.

His wife, Sara Strosnider Williamson, whom he married June 23, 1951, died May 5, 1997.

Surviving are three daughters, Susan W. Huffman and husband Barry of Pine Bank, Sara Rebecca "Becky" Porterfield and husband Brad of Alvin, Texas, and Martha Ruth Biel and husband Greg of Arvada, Colo.; three sons, Thomas E. Williamson of Midway, Ky., Benjamin Ray Williamson and wife Jonella of Waynesburg and Timothy Paul Williamson and wife Elaine of Waynesburg; 11 grandchildren, Zachary and wife Lu Huffman, Jay Huffman and wife Crissy McCabe, Sara and husband Justin Allen, Molly and husband Dan Usher, Ashley and husband Kevin Studebaker, Elyse and husband Nick Esposito, Rachel Williamson, Blake Williamson, Savoye Biel, Devon and wife Lexi Biel and Chase Biel; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Martha Tharp and husband Lewis of Auburndale, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Charles J. Williamson and Hugh M. Williamson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Friday, June 14, in Oakview United Methodist Church, 160 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with the Rev. Susan Hoover officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with his services.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Oakview United Methodist Church, 160 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

