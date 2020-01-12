Takako Ranegar Hansen, 87, of Washington, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Personal Care of Evergreen, Washington.

She was born January 1, 1933, in Tokyo, Japan, a daughter of the late Harukichi and Yoshiko Tanaka. Her stepmother is the late Kikue Tanaka.

Takako was Christian and attended Christian Church of North America and Grace Brethren Church. She was a long-time employee of The Washington Hospital, retiring in 1998.

Takako loved her cats and enjoyed shopping and spending time with friends and family. She was an avid National Football League fan, especially of the Steelers, Vikings and Packers.

Takako had a heart of gold and always made people smile. She cherished her children and grandchildren, and will be sadly missed by all.

On May 9, 2013, she married her companion of 30 years, Paul J. Hansen, who died May 30, 2014.

Surviving are three children, Douglas Ranegar (Dora), Darlene Wise (Darrell) and Daryl Ranegar (Shelly); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a nephew, Chuck Gratz (Trudy); a brother, Yoichi Tanaka; and a stepsister, Yuki Tanaka.

At the request of the deceased, all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.