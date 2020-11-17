Tammy Lynn Arthur, 42, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, in her home.

She was born June 20, 1978, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Linda Yeager Hughes and the late David Hughes.

She was a graduate of Waynesburg High School.

On October 19, 1996, she married Shawn Arthur, who survives.

Tammy resided most of her life in Waynesburg and had worked as a home health caregiver. She enjoyed gardening and made beautiful crafts. She was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 598 in Waynesburg.

Surviving, in addition to her mother and husband, are a daughter, Teshia Arthur, and a son, Taylor Arthur, both of Waynesburg; a granddaughter, Paisley Sypert; and Bentley Williams, for whom she provided a loving home. Also surviving are three sisters, Angela Riggenbach of Waynesburg, Lisa Hughes of Waynesburg and Robin Bundy of East Liverpool, Ohio.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by an infant son, Shawn David Arthur; and an infant grandson, Cameron Sypert.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, followed by a service for family members at 7 p.m., officiated by Pastor Edward Woods.

