Tammy Lynn Householder, 35, of Holbrook, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, due to injuries from a tragic automobile accident.

Born June 23, 1984, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of Robert Louis Householder of Graysville and Roberta Lynn Keener Householder of Carmichaels.

Tammy graduated from Carmichaels High School in 2003. She attended Greene County Vo-Tech and was an accomplished welder. However, her true passion in life was caregiving for others. From a young age, Tammy gave love and care wherever needed, to family, friends and her patients. She received her C.N.A. from Penn State in 2007. Tammy worked for various healthcare agencies early in her career. The past six years, she was employed as a nurse's assistant at Washington Health System. She was about to pursue her life dream by studying for her nursing degree.

Tammy was honored as an "Angel Among Us" recipient in 2017 for her compassion and professional care. Known for getting the work done, she was a mentor and the go-to person as a care partner. With a kind smile, hug, compassion and love, she treated her patients and co-workers as family. They always said, "she has a heart of gold" and "she is an angel."

Tammy's greatest love and care was given to her boys. Tammy and Caleb were their biggest supporters at their sporting events. Tammy loved the outdoors, four wheeling and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancé, Caleb Lucey of Holbrook; two sons, Dalton and Xavier Lucey, both still at home with their father; a sister, Heather Householder of Holbrook; a brother, John Householder of Graysville; eight nieces, Michaela, Randalyn, Dakota, Calie, Kaylee, Charlie, Korie and Lauren; a nephew, Zebadiah; two great-nieces, Aubrie and Payton; two great-nephews, Chase and Landen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Sarah Keener, and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Helen Householder.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, in the funeral home, with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating. A graveside service will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Richhill Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Caleb Lucey, 135 Claylick Road, Holbrook, PA 15341, in support of their sons Dalton and Xavier's college fund.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.