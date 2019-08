Tanner Lee McFarland, 25, of Washington, died unexpectedly Thursday, August 29, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a coal mining accident.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Washington. Funeral services and burial will be private.

A complete obituary will follow in a later edition.