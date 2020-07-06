Tanya Rodale Dillard-Taylor, 79, of Washington, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, when she departed this life to join her Lord and Savior. She was born September 12, 1940, to the late Camille W. Yancey and Joseph R. Dillard.

She attended East Washington High School, where she was a majorette. Tanya went to the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy, where she attained her beautician license. She worked at Western Center, where she retired. After retirement she worked at K-Mart, Hills and then finally Target, where she retired for good in 2005.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted children, William Penn Taylor III, Andre (Stacie) Taylor, and Brooke (Clarence) Taylor; one stepsister, Patricia (Ted) Homes; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and she especially loved her dog, Jitter Bug. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Maurice S. Blackwell.

Tanya Taylor was a gentle, quiet spirit. She enjoyed taking care of her household, her grandson and nephew, and most of all Jitter Bug.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner / supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

At the request of the family, all arrangements are private.