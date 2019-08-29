Tawnie R. Dean, 32, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Carmichaels, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, in UPMC-Mercy hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born May 4, 1987, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of Joseph J. and Rhoda Walker Dean of Lusby, Md.

Tawnie was a graduate of Kaplan University of Wisconsin.

She was a licensed pharmacy technician and was recently working as a waitress in several restaurants in downtown Pittsburgh.

Tawnie was a very talented artist and an avid book reader. She loved music and the words of the songs; her favorite was Bob Dylan.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, Joe and Rhoda, are two children, a daughter, Dylan Alayna Dean, and a son, Connor William Dean; a brother, Joseph J. Dean II of Lusby, Md.; and her paternal grandmother, Fusako Higa Dean of Carmichaels.

Deceased are her paternal grandfather, Harry Dean, and her maternal grandparents, Donald G. and Doris Dublin Walker.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 30, in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.