Taylor Hunsicker, 24, of Washington, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.

She was born December 5, 1995, in Monongahela, a daughter of Karen Hunsicker of Washington and Timothy Burnsworth of Marianna, who survive.

She was a 2014 graduate of Bentworth High School.

Taylor was previously employed for three years at Linda's Mart in Brownsville and was currently employed at Applebee's in Washington.

Miss Hunsicker enjoyed spending time with her daughter, brothers, family and friends.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her daughter, Akadea Jo Hunsicker; grandmother Jeanie Klinger of Cokeburg; four brothers, Timothy Hunsicker and Trentan Burnsworth, both of Cokeburg, Trevor Klinger of Cleveland, Ohio, and Jason Arent of Canonsburg; two sisters, Cynthia Russell of Cokeburg and Terista Swoger of Centerville; paternal grandmother Nadine Sheets of Florida; aunt Christine Russell of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are maternal grandfather Stephen E. Klinger and paternal grandfather Timothy Burnsworth.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 15, in Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville. Interment will be private.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.