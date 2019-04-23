Ted G. Culley, 83, of Burgettstown, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loved ones after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

Ted was born September 10, 1935, in Midway, the son of George Culley and Effie (Kunkle) Culley of Midway. One of six siblings: Jane Makrush, Georgetta "Sis" Romestan (deceased), Newt Culley, Diane Stone, Dane Culley (deceased).

On November 26, 1991, Ted married his wife Susanna (Boff) Culley of Burgettstown and had a daughter, Michaela Culley, who is now 23.

In addition to his wife, Susanna, and youngest daughter Michaela, Ted is survived by his eldest son, Ted Culley, Jr., Brenda Waters and Cindy Johnston (Jim); seven grandchildren: Erica Plute (Kenny), Brandon Culley, Kelsey Waters, Cody Waters, Shane Waters, Shelby McKnight (Jimmy), Jamie Johnston; and finally five great grandchildren: Lilly, Acen, Levi, Talen and Maci.

A former steel worker of J&L Steel in Aliquippa, Ted worked as a care taker for a number of churches and cemeteries in the Catholic Diocese for roughly 25 years - a job he very much enjoyed.

As a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Ted and Susanna offered much time and resources to volunteering at church events. All that knew Ted, loved him.

Visitation will be held at Young Funeral Home, 23 Erie Mine Road in Burgettstown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes church and cemetery in Burgettstown, immediately followed by a luncheon at Burgettstown Knights of Columbus.

Condolences may be expressed at www.youngfhinc.com