Ted Visnich, 91, of Slovan, passed away peacefully Sunday July 7, 2019.

Ted was born July 10, 1927, in Slovan, a son of the late Emily and Samuel Visnich.

Ted served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1947 as a coxswain stationed on the USS LaGrange, during the Pacific Theater of World War II. He ran an LCVP landing boat, landing troops in the Philippines and Okinawa, Japan.

He retired as a foreman from West Penn Power Co., where he worked for 40 years.

He was a life member of Raccoon Valley Sportsman Association and Knights of Columbus. He belonged to Veterans of Foreign Wars and Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown.

On June 10, 1949, he married Florence Schilinski, who passed away April 20, 2018.

Ted is survived by his children, Diana Haley and Randy (Tracy) Visnich; three grandchildren, Brian Haley, Michael (Benita) Haley and Jessica (Anthony) Florian; a great-granddaughter Alexandra Haley; his sister, Olga Visnich; and his brother, Rudy (Christine) Visnich; brother-in-law Tom (Patricia) Schilinski; and many nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his siblings, Bill (Willow), George, Sam, Milan, Zarrie (Hennon), Bessie (Vuksonovich) and Sadie (Stipanovich).

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, 724-947-2049, www.youngfhinc.com, with the Rev. Toni Harrington officiating.

Full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Donations may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, or , Donor Care Center P.O. Box 758518, Topeka KS 66675.