Teddy "Ted" Blaine Davis, 84, of Fayetteville, Ga., went peacefully to be with his Lord Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Teddy was born January 3, 1935, in Lagonda.

He was preceded in death by his sweetheart of 64 years, Phyllis Louise Holmes Davis; his parents, William Orvis Davis and Grace Rebecca Six of Lagonda; and five siblings, Donald W. Davis, Dorothy L. Vanatta, Thelma R. Lacock, William O. Davis Jr. and Lois J. Craig.

He is survived by his three children, Sharon Denise Jones of Griffin, Ga., Teddy Blaine Jr. (Denise) Davis of Jackson, Ga., and Shawnee Renee (Todd) Mercer of Fayetteville, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Michelle Lynn Presley, Christopher Steven (Shana) Walden, Tiffany Nicole Davis, Matthew Blaine Davis, Ashleigh Renee (Jessie) Lawson, Trevor Austin (Victoria) Mercer and Brinley Rebekah Mercer; and seven great-grandchildren, Amber Michelle Presley, Brandon Christopher Presley, Cade Conrad Presley, Avery Steven Walden, Brendan Manual Pena, Aiden Christopher Walden and Ava Rae Lawson.

Ted retired from Owens-Illinois, where his passion was his work as a glass molder. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed working in the yard, building or repairing anything. The strength of his body and soul will always be a legacy to his beloved family.

"Just a closer walk with Thee, Grant it Jesus, is my plea. Daily walking close to Thee, let it be, Dear Lord, let it be."

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, for family receiving and service beginning at noon in the Rainbow Room/Dining Hall at New Hope Baptist Church (North), 551 New Hope Road, Fayetteville, GA 30214, with Hugh Kirby officiating.