Teodolinda "Teddy" Navarro Beccari, age 95, of Squirrel Hill, formerly of Hickman, Collier Township, passed from this life into God's presence on Friday, November 15, 2019, at her son's home.

She is the devoted wife of the late Angelo, "Andy," beloved mother of Louis A. and John "Jeff," her adopted son, and Granny of Josh Weitzel, whom she loved with all her heart. Mrs. Beccari is the daughter of the late Ignacio and Maria Ruiz Navarro and sister of the late Ramona, Juan, Francisco and Marcelino.

She was born in Coalcoman, Michoacn, Mexico, and grew up in Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

On February 15, 1962, she and her husband, Andy, married in Ciudad Valles, and together, they shared 36 years of marriage.

She was known by many names, "Teddy", "Teodora," "Yaya," "Teodorita," "Ta," "Abuelita," "Mrs. B." and "MM." One name in particular, "Sister Girl," was given to her many years ago by John.

Home canning, baking, making apple pies and driving her car were some of the things she enjoyed most in life. When her grandson, Josh, got his learner's permit, she was very involved in taking him out to practice his driving. At the end of each lesson, there was an apple pie waiting for him.

Mrs. Beccari will be greatly missed by her many dearly loved friends, nephews and nieces in the United States and Mexico.

She was a parishioner of St. Barbara's Church, Bridgeville, and member of the Christian Mothers Guild. Also, the family is extremely thankful for the many heartfelt forms of love, prayers, support and home-cooked meals received from Sandra Oliva, Doreen Simeone and Kim Lesante. A very special thank you to a wonderful physician and dear friend Dr. Lesley Degiovanni, M.D. Vaya con Dios!

Family and friends were received Sunday and will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Tuesday, November 19, at St. Barbara Church.