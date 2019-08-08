Teresa Bovalina Christy, 97, passed away peacefully On Monday, July 29, 2019.

Teresa was born on July 24th1922 in Burgettstown, Pa, to Vito and Angela (Luci) Bovalina.

Teresa grew up in a loving family. She was an intelligent and inspiring woman, always ahead of her time. She attended the University of Pittsburgh business school. A resourceful woman, she supported her family's meat packing business as a bookkeeper and accountant. She then started a successful small grocery business in Oakdale, PA, which was rare for a woman of that generation. Teresa was confident, smart, loving but most of all she was known for being a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and friends and was an anchor of support for many. Teresa was the family matriarch with her wisdom, grace and kindness. She will always be remembered as gram and grandma Te Te.

Teresa married the love of her life, Frank Christy. Together they shared a wonderful life in Pittsburgh and Deerfield Beach, FL where they had many cherished friends.

Up until her death, she loved offering advice and guidance on life, real estate, health, marriage, and love. With a little bit of humor she lived a life of grace. She inspired her friends and family to live their best lives too.

Teresa is preceded in death by her father, Vito, and her mother, Angela, her sisters Yolanda Bovalina, Rose Bovalina Dugas, brother Dominick Bovalina and her beloved husband Frank Christy.

She is survived by a brother, two daughters, step daughter and their families. Brother Frank Bovalina, daughter Bonnie Haspel and her husband John, their children Angela Haspel Kluth (Bill), Kara Haspel Lind (Michael) and John Haspel (Karin). Her daughter Terri Gonzalez, her children Ray Gonzalez ( Michelle), Joseph Gonzalez, (Diane) and Craig Gonzalez. Her stepdaughter, Mary Jane Duplaga (Jim). She had 12 great grandchildren whom she loved very much and kept her young at heart. She is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews and friends of all ages in Pittsburgh and Deerfield Beach, FL.

Family and friends are welcome Friday August 9th, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday August 10th, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Louise de Marillac, Upper St. Clair, PA. Burial will follow at Holy Souls Cemetery, Robinson Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale Street, #105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.