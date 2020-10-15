Teresa L. "Terry" Herschell, 78, of Washington, passed away October 13, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

She was born on May 18, 1942, in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter Vesta and R.C. Fetherlyn, and raised by Edith and Bidwell Reese. A graduate of Washington High School, Terry was a kind, generous and compassionate soul who lived life fully. She loved to travel, spend time with friends and bargain shop. She showed her love through cooking, baking and taking care of those around her.

She leaves behind her three daughters Jacque Ondash of Holly Ridge, N.C., Crystal (Ken) Glover of Washington and Amy (Aaron) Herschell Mowry of Wexford. She was a loving grandmother of eight, Amanda McCoy, Stephen Ondash and Danielle Curtis; Kenny, Chelsea and Nicholas Glover; and Lucas and Rachel Mowry. She was a loving great-grandmother to three, Lauren McCoy, Benjamin Curtis and Charlotte Glover.

She had been married to James Clifford Herschell of Washington, who survives.

Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Saturday, October 17, in Fairhill Manor Christian Church, 351 Montgomery Avenue, Washington, PA 15301. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Private burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Terry Herschell in care of Fairhill Manor Christian Church, 351 Montgomery Avenue, Washington, PA 15301 (www.givelify.com).