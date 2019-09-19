Teresa Proia Lombard died peacefully Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M. Beloved by family and friends, she was 100-plus years of age.

Teresa was born March 16, 1919, in Washington, to Rocco and Giovanna Proia. She was preceded in death by her five sisters and three brothers.

She attended Washington High School and married Charles Stanley Moore in 1937. Not long after their marriage, they moved to California, where Stanley started a successful aerospace company. She was a caring homemaker and worked with Stanley at their family business while devotedly raising three children. She and Stanley later divorced.

In addition to lovingly raising her three children, she felt blessed to eventually have seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

Teresa developed a passion for yoga and became a patient and caring yoga teacher. She was a lifelong Catholic and taught catechism to young students. Inspiring creativity and dedication in others were lifelong goals.

Teresa eventually moved back to Washington, reuniting with and marrying her high school sweetheart, Joseph Lombard. Joseph died in 1973. After Joseph's death, she moved to New Mexico, a state she had traveled to as a young mother and had longed to live one day.

As she wished, Teresa will be buried next to Joseph. A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, September 21, in Washington Cemetery, 498 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery office prior to the service. There will be no other public visitation. A memorial celebration of her life will take place in Washington following the graveside service. The time and place will be announced to family and friends.

