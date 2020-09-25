Terese L. Ventresca Turiczek, 81, of North East, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in UPMC Hamot. She was born September 12, 1939, in Cecil, a daughter of the late Richard and Mary Krakosz Ventresca.

Teresa graduated from Cecil High School in 1956 and later Duffs Business Institute.

She married the love of her life, the late Adam E. Turiczek, May 14, 1960, in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cecil. After she and her family moved to the North East community in 1967, she was employed by the North East Magisterial District Court for 23 years. She was a dedicated volunteer for the North East Welcome Wagon, the North East Sports Boosters and the North East Music Boosters. Teresa was an active member of St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church, where she participated in the St. Gregory's Ladies Auxiliary and served on the finance committee. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; husband Adam E. Turiczek; sister Virginia Stewart; sister-in-law Catherine Borland; brothers-in-law Fred Stewart, Curry Borland and David Turiczek.

She is survived by sons Christopher Turiczek (Laurie) of North East and Richard Turiczek (Kristen) of Medina, Ohio; grandchildren Jules, Blane, Madison, Cheriden and Dominic; a great-granddaughter, Reyan; a niece, Debbie Powers (Tim) and family; nephews Joe, Jeff, Jay, David Turiczek and family; brother-in-law, Joe Turiczek (Janet).

Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, in St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church, 50 South Pearl Street, North East. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East.

