Terrence Allen Cellurale, 62, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Born September 24, 1957, to James and Clara Cellurale of Lemont Furnace, "Terry" was an extraordinary husband, father, brother, friend, philanthropist, and of course, hairdresser. Before even receiving his high school diploma, Terry became a licensed hairdresser. He went on to become one of the most successful and well-known hairdressers in our area.

Early in his life, he would only put down his scissors to put on his platform shoes and disco with such greats as Denny Terrio. Over the last decade, Terry spent endless hours producing elaborate festivals in Fayette County. These popular events, often celebrating his Italian heritage, have become a mainstay for fellowship in our community. Terry's heart for charity reaches as far back as the early 1980s, with his development of the annual Father Burns' "Haircutathons." Since then, his ongoing willingness to help others in need made a difference for many families.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, Michael Cellurale.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Gina Bandes, who was his business partner, best friend and absolute love of his life; as well as his two daughters, Taylor, 26, and Gabriella, 25; and beloved dog, Cupcake. There was no father prouder than Terry when both of his daughters became registered nurses. Terry is also survived by his sisters, Mary Jane Orazi and husband John, Theresa Cardine and husband William, Frances Miller and husband John and Antoinette Kuhlman and husband Jeff; brothers James Cellurale and wife Marilyn and Albert Cellurale and wife Kathy; as well as all of their children and grandchildren. Terry's love for family was unwavering.

Friends and family will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday in Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home Inc., 603 North Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, where a time of remembrance to celebrate his life will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, January 11. Prayers of transfer will follow.

The funeral Mass will be said 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will be held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. A Parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday.

In Terry's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Gina and the girls.

