Terri Lee Wible, 63, of Coal Center, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born October 31, 1955, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Keith and Helen Barnes Russell.

Terri was a registered nurse for 40 years. She found her joy in taking care of others, always putting their needs before her own. Terri was also an amazing cook. Over the years, you would always find her table surrounded not only by her family for dinner, but many of the neighborhood children, whom she welcomed into her home. Her greatest achievement in life was her family, her children and grandchildren. How she adored each and every one of them. Always attentive to their needs, present at their sporting events and all around supportive of their lives. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially when they would go to see "The Band."

In addition to her parents, Terri was preceded in death by her loving son, Derrek Keith Wible.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gary R. Wible; daughter Lindsey Wible; son Ian Wible; and her three grandchildren, Madelyn, Gabrielle and Connor.

Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be held, Saturday, May 25, at Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Beth Lynne Nelson officiating. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com.