Terri T. Johnson passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, of natural causes.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Johnson, son-in-law Anthony Bell, and beloved grandchildren Emma and Sam.

All services will be private.

For her complete obituary and to leave a condolence message, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Bentleyville.