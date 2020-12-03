1/
Terry Albert Phillips
Terry Albert Phillips, 74, of Waynesburg, formerly of the New Freeport area, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Evergreen Assisted Living Center in Waynesburg.

He was born in Greene County February 20, 1946, a son of the late James William Phillips and Bertha Mae Ullom Phillips.

Terry was a retired laborer and worked in the construction industry. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Surviving are two sons, Michael Phillips and Brian Phillips; and three grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mae "Tootles" Phillips; and two daughters, Juanita Phillips and Tanya Phillips.

At the request of the deceased, there will not be any services. Terry will be cremated as he requested.

The Tennant Funeral Home in Hundred, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 3, 2020.
