Terry L. McCartney, 61, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

He was born December 25, 1958, in Washington, a son of the late Harlan and Margaret Allshouse McCartney.

Mr. McCartney proudly served his country with both the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army.

He worked as a site supervisor for Mastec.

Terry was a member of the National Rifle Association, and loved going to the beach, deep sea fishing and hunting, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

On December 10, 1988, he married Tammy Spiker, who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Nichole L. (Frank) Fetcko of Washington, Tiffany Haught of Washington and Jessica A. (Walter "Stretch" Baranowski) McCartney of Houston; and seven grandchildren, Maddyson, Bailey, Logan, Troy, Trey, Zane and Tinsley.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Additional information, and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.