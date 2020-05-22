Terry Lee Carter
1959 - 2020
Terry Lee Carter, 60, of San Diego, Calif., died April 26, 2020.Born May 31, 1959, in Washington, he was a son of the late Robert L. Carter and Eleanor J. Yanovich.Terry is survived by brother, Robert P. (Wanda) Carter of McDonald; and one nephew, Jacob (Natalie) Carter of Hickory.He was a former member of the Hickory United Presbyterian Church. Terry graduated from Fort Cherry High School in 1977 and Oral Roberts University in 1983.Services will be held privately.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 22, 2020.
