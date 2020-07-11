Terry Lee Drupp passed this earthly life Friday, July 10, 2020, in the Donnell House of Washington.

He was born March 6, 1954, in Hershey, to Charles and Dorothy Drupp. He graduated from Palmyra High School in 1972 and actually started college at Slippery Rock State College prior to his high school graduation. This is where he met his best friend and wife, Jerie Frey Drupp, who also started at Slippery Rock prior to her graduation. The two met their second week of college and married September 10, 1977, in Danbury, Conn.

Terry taught health and physical education through the California Area Schools for 35 years. He loved teaching, he loved his students, but he knew when it was time to retire.

In 2013, he retired from teaching and made a bucket list of trips he and Jerie wished to complete. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with colon cancer shortly after retirement, and seven years later he passed.

He was very proud of the time he spent volunteering every summer for more than 25 years, teaching swimming lessons at Crystal Pool in Fayette City. He was a self-taught photographer, who had a passion for photographing nature at Ohiopyle as well as their favorite spots at Blackwater Falls taking pictures of the Milky Way late into the night, Acadia National Park in Maine, Chincoteague and Assateague and many state parks in West Virginia. He never sold any of his beautiful pictures because he felt that it would no longer be a hobby.

He was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church, where he served many years on church council and doing volunteer work for Lutheran Brotherhood. He also volunteered with California Boy Scouts up until and including his son, Ryan receiving his Eagle Scout, of which he was very proud. He also served for many years on the negotiating team for the Teachers Union and Grievance committee spending endless hours working for the teachers of California School District.

In his healthier years he enjoyed gardening, hiking and time spent with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jerie Drupp; children Dara Leigh Drupp (Brandon Jones), and Ryan Lee Drupp and wife Charissa, all of whom he adored; and his grandpuppy, Sadie. Also left to cherish his memory are his brother, Robert Drupp (Dianne) of Hanover; John and Dianne O'Neil, John and Cynthia Sabourin, Jon and Carol Frey, David and Jennifer Riedel, all of Rhode Island, Joseph T. Frey Jr. (Bonnie) of Manassas, Va.; Ruth Guillot of Louisiana (all siblings of Jerie), Aunt Joy and Uncle Roy Houser and Aunt Rosemarie High of Palmyra; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial donations to the family will be used to purchase benches and trees for Terry's favorite photography site – Ohiopyle State Park, in his honor.

Amedisys Hospice, Oncology staff of Rose Melenyzer-Sweeny Pavilion and the Donnell House Hospice staff and Dr. Minteer provided compassionate care.

All funeral services, under the direction of Skirpan's Funeral Home in Brownsville, are private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Those attending must wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment will be at Westland Cemetery in Brownsville, following the service, conducted by Pastor Rachel Neil.