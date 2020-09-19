Terry W. Ready, 66, of Waynesburg, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Washington.

He was born June 12, 1954, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Clarence and Alice Lemual Ready.

Terry worked for Greene Arc, Inc. in the document destruction area.

He enjoyed dancing, bowling, vacations to Stonewall Jackson Resort and Ogelbay.

Surviving is a sister, Dorothy Dejongh of Mission Viejo, Calif.; his housemates, Cheyenne Johnson, Marcia Shimek, Scott Gilchrist, Tom and Eddie Sowers, Wayne Bradburn and Ron Osthoff; and his Greene Arc family/staff.

In following CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, September 21, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

