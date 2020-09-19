1/1
Terry W. Ready
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry W. Ready, 66, of Waynesburg, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Washington.

He was born June 12, 1954, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Clarence and Alice Lemual Ready.

Terry worked for Greene Arc, Inc. in the document destruction area.

He enjoyed dancing, bowling, vacations to Stonewall Jackson Resort and Ogelbay.

Surviving is a sister, Dorothy Dejongh of Mission Viejo, Calif.; his housemates, Cheyenne Johnson, Marcia Shimek, Scott Gilchrist, Tom and Eddie Sowers, Wayne Bradburn and Ron Osthoff; and his Greene Arc family/staff.

In following CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, September 21, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved