1/
Thelma E. Edwards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thelma E. Edwards, 72, of Scenery Hill, passed away peacefully, in her home, Thursday, September 3, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born February 25, 1948, a daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Madeline Sayre.

Mrs. Edwards was a homemaker. She enjoyed arts and crafts, watching television and loved music. Mrs. Edwards also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the time spent with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, George D. Edwards, died October 14, 2017. He was her first love and her whole life.

Surviving are a son, George D. (Angel) Edwards Jr. of Scenery Hill; and two grandchildren, George D. Edwards IV and Carrie A. Edwards.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved