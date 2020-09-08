Thelma E. Edwards, 72, of Scenery Hill, passed away peacefully, in her home, Thursday, September 3, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born February 25, 1948, a daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Madeline Sayre.

Mrs. Edwards was a homemaker. She enjoyed arts and crafts, watching television and loved music. Mrs. Edwards also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the time spent with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, George D. Edwards, died October 14, 2017. He was her first love and her whole life.

Surviving are a son, George D. (Angel) Edwards Jr. of Scenery Hill; and two grandchildren, George D. Edwards IV and Carrie A. Edwards.

