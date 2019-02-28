Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma E. Russell.

Thelma E. Russell, 85, of Washington, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.

A native of Washington, she was born November 3, 1933, the daughter of the late William and Sara Winston Brown.

She was a member of Wright Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, Washington, where she served as a deaconess for many years.

She was employed at Washington High School as a cook.

Mrs. Russell served her community in a variety of ways. She worked with children and young people with The City of Washington Arts and Crafts Program as well as other programs at The LeMoyne Community Center. She worked security for Washington High School football and basketball games.

In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo, traveling, and doing arts and crafts.

She married Edward Lee Russell, who is deceased.

Left to mourn her passing are four sons, Larry (Lou) Russell, of Maryland, Edward "Fleet" Russell, of Georgia, Craig (Kimberly) Russell, of Washington, and Phillip Russell of Washington; three daughters, Colleen (Robert) Whitmore, of Georgia, Cynthia (Leon) Pendergraph, of Maryland, and Veta (Michael) Brown, of Virginia; two brothers, William Brown of California, and Kevin Brown of Washington; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, with Pastor Stephen Thomas II officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the LeMoyne Community Center, www.lemoynecommunitycenter.org/donate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.