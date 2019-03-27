Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma F. Blake.

Thelma F. Blake, 85, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, March 25, 2019, in University Hospital of Cleveland.

She was born February 2, 1934, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Arley and Mabel Romack McMasters.

Thelma was a 1952 graduate of Waynesburg High School and was employed as a massage therapist for Dr. Daniel Reitz in Warren for several years. After retiring, she continued providing therapy out of her home for family, friends and some favorite clients through the years.

She married James A. Blake on March 21, 1953. They shared 31 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death August 18, 1984.

Thelma was of the Protestant faith and enjoyed tending to her flowers, doing yard work and supporting her sons' sports teams and keeping score for them. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she dearly loved.

She is survived by three sons, James A. "Allen" Blake of Warren, Mitchell E. (Julie) Blake of Lordstown and Robert E. Blake of Warren. She also leaves behind a brother, David (Lynora) McMasters of Howland; sister Donna Lee Debolt of Newton Falls; five grandchildren, Eric Blake, Sandra (Fawad) Shaikh, Lisa (Sean) Mark, Heather (Doug) Eisenbraun and Kyle Blake; and seven great-grandchildren, Anabelle, Owen, Camryn, Madison, Jaxon, Emerson and Zaina.

Besides her husband, Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; sister Betty Worthington; daughter-in-law Nancy Blake; and a great-granddaughter, Ava.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, where services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating. Thelma will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.

In addition to flowers, the family suggests material contributions be made to , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 90, Arlington, VA 22202, in her memory.

