Thelma Naomi Wass, 87, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, April 9.

She was born January 20, 1932, in Atlasburg, a daughter of the late Earl "Beefy" Gareis and Rose Gotta Gareis. Thelma was married to her late husband, William Wass. She lived most of her life in the Burgettstown area with her last few months spent with her granddaughter, Marianne Cowden, in Hickory.

Thelma was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes in Burgettstown, Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers. Thelma also organized and was president of Catholic Golden Agers of the Sacred Heart of Mary's Church in Weirton, W.Va. She was very proud of raising money for cystic fibrosis and held bike-a-thon's in Burgettstown. Thelma loved working with the Burgettstown youth track team in the 1970s.

She is survived by her three loving daughters, Diane, Roseanne and Marianne; seven grandchildren, Marianne Cowden, Mark Cowden, Gary, Domi, Joe Monfred, Ryan Weld and Eric Filberto; nine great-grandchildren, Ashlin Hawkinberry, Addie Boardley, Asa, Axton Boris, JJ, Justine, Blye, Ellis Monfred and Hannah Cowden. She is also survived by two brothers, Harold Gareis of Georgetown and Lawrence Gareis of Weirton, W.Va.; two sisters, June (Richard) McKitrick of Paris and Barbara Ann (Tom) Spinella of Weirton; along with her special companion cat, Kitty. Thelma was preceded in death by her four brothers, John Gareis, Elmer Gareis, Bernard "Buddy" Sharpe and Earl Gareis Jr.; three sisters, Leona Wells, Lois Rose Gareis, and Mary Louise Gareis.

Funeral arrangements by All Counties Cremation Services, 164 W. Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA. 15317, 724-705-4580.

At Thelma's request, viewing and burial will be private.