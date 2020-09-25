Thelma S. Harry, 94, of Morgan Township, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was born February 7, 1926, in Sipesville, a daughter of the late George G. and Mary Horner Speicher.

She was a 1943 graduate of Jefferson High School.

On April 2, 1944, she married Alexander M. Harry, who passed away January 30, 2006.

Thelma resided most of her life in Morgan Township, where she and her husband operated a dairy farm.

She was a member of Hewitt Presbyterian Church in Rices Landing. For many years she was a member of the Jefferson Presbyterian Church, where she had served as an elder. She was also affiliated with the Greene County Extension Service, the Pennsylvania Farmers Association, and the American Legion Auxiliary in Jefferson.

Thelma was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.

Surviving are four children, Robert Harry (Linda) of Waynesburg, Susan Morris (Richard) of Irmo, S.C., Loma Parry (Ron) of Washington and Charles Harry of Waynesburg; nine grandchildren, Dr. Laurel Harry (Brian Taylor), Wendy Harry Shidemantle (Dr. Scott), Jane Morris Miller (Chris), William Parry (Melissa), Nathan Parry (Kristine), Matthew Harry (Colette), Emily Nieto (Joey) and Andrew Nieto (Dominique). Also surviving are 13 great- grandchildren, John and Luke Shidemantle, McKenna and Alex Harry, Chloe, Emma, Hampton, and Lily Miller, Baker Parry, Cecelia and Georgia Nieto, and Yasmine and Jason Harry; and one brother, Charles B. Speicher of Greensburg.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Robb Harry; three sisters, Helen Rankin, Grace Marshall and Mary Scott; and an infant brother, Harold Ray Speicher.

Private services, with the Rev. Don Wilson officiating, will be held at Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Interment will be in Greene County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hewitt Presbyterian Church, 1206 Crucible Road, Rices Landing, PA 15357.

