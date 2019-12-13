Theodore "Yuck" Bury, 67, of Washington, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born August 6, 1952, in Washington, a son of Helen Phillips Bury of Washington and the late Theodore Adam Bury Sr.

Mr. Bury graduated from Trinity High School and worked in maintenance at a manufacturing facility.

He enjoyed boating, camping, traveling, fixing anything that was broken, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are his daughter, Rachael (Joe) Brownlee of Claysville; a sister, Michele Liggett of Washington; four grandchildren, Noah, Andrew, Hannah and Sarah Brownlee; a niece, Alana Liggett; and the long-time love of his life, Mary Jo Kennedy, and her children, Kathleen Kennedy Stephens, Daniel Kennedy and Michael P. Kennedy.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, December 14, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.