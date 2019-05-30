Theodore Glenn Work Jr., 61, of New Stanton, formerly of Marianna, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Excela Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born October 28, 1957, in Clinton, a son of the late Theodore Glenn Work Sr. and Margaret Sauers. He attended Brookville High School and went on to work in the service industry for most of his life.

Glenn proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1978 to 1984.

He is survived by four children, Sara, Taylor, Tylor and Nicole Work of St. Clairsville, Ohio; three brothers, Lloyd (Marsha) Work Sr. of Marianna, John Albert Work and Charles Thomas Work, both of Washington; and one sister, Leona Ann (Barry) Klages of Claysville.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is one brother, Joseph Samuel Work.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, with the Rev. Linda Mankey officiating. Military honors will be accorded by Marianna American Legion Post 744.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

