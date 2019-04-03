Theodore J. Mathis Sr., 78, of Washington, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 5:20 a.m. in Transitions in Washington.

He was born May 13, 1940, in Manifold, the son of the late Adam and Beatrice Carson Mathis.

He was a graduate of Washington High School. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Independence and was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer Third Class in 1959.

Mr. Mathis retired from Consolidated Coal, having worked for more than 30 years, retiring from the Bailey Mines.

Mr. Mathis was a member of the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons and was a 33rd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite.

He loved woodworking and building and crafting furniture, old cars and traveling across the country visiting friends and relatives.

Surviving are his six children, Theodore J. (Darlene) Mathis Jr., Deborah Thomas, Shirley J. Mathis, Adam John Mathis, Wayne J. Mathis and Judith J. Mathis; two sisters, Barbara Johnson and Linda Mathis; and two brothers, Richard Mathis and Michael Mathis.

Surviving are 13 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Conchetta Steratore Mathis; a sister, Deca Sadler; and two brothers, Thomas Mathias and Larry Mathis.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home at 1290 Jefferson Avenue in Washington, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, with the Rev. Anita Lovell officiating. Interment will follow in The Washington Cemetery with military honors to be accorded by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Post 175 of Washington.

