Theodore Kulak
1920 - 2020
Theodore "Ted" Kulak, 100, of McDonald, passed Sunday, October 25, 2020.

He was born March 27, 1920, in Pittsburgh, a son of John and Mary Budasz Kulak.

Mr. Kulak was a World War II veteran, where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge serving in the United States Army as a sergeant. He worked as an electrician for Shenango Steel for more than 20 years.

Ted's hobbies included walking and golfing. He was a craftsman in woodworking, making just about anything out of wood. Ted was very community oriented, talking to everyone during his walks.

On October 21, 1947, he married Mary Tropeck, who passed April 8, 1999.

Surviving are two daughters, Debbie (Dave Voght) Paniaha of Weirton, W.Va., and Carol (William) Homanics of Issaquah, Wash.; sisters Caroline Sulanowski and Mary Hemke, both of McDonald; two grandchildren, Christopher Homanics and Rebecca "Becky" Loffert; one great-grandchild, Siah Ash.

Deceased are five brothers, Frank, John, Walter, William and Thomas Kulak.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Wednesday, October 28, in Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Township.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758540, Topeka, KS 66675.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
28
Service
01:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
