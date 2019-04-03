Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Lauderbaugh.

Theodore "Ted" Lauderbaugh, 70, of McDonald, Cecil Township, died suddenly Monday, April 1, 2019.

He was born December 24, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Raymond Lauderbaugh and Dorothy Cousins.

Mr. Lauderbaugh was self-employed as a master plumber and owner/operator of Lauderbaugh Plumbing and Heating Inc. for 40 years.

He was a U.S. Navy SEABEES Vietnam veteran, earning a bronze star.

He enjoyed the Pirates, Penguins, antique and classic cars, wine and wineries, landscaping and working in the yard. He was a member and former commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 142, Clifton, N.J. He was most proud of his country and family.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Paula Broncatello Lauderbaugh of McDonald; children Scott (Lisa) Lauderbaugh of Midway, Chad (Kelly) Lauderbaugh of North Carolina, Dawn Lauderbaugh-Baker of New Jersey and Nicole Heinz of McDonald; grandchildren Charles, Julianne, Joshua, Ethan, Benjamin, Natalie, Keith, Jack and Rosalie; and sisters, Donna (Don) Hutchin of Eighty Four, Connie (Joe) Ropos of Oakdale and Diane (late Bob) Becker of North Carolina.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 to 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800, where a funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 8. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Missing In Action / Prisoner Of War Fund or the .