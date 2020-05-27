Theodore Skowvron, 94, of Strabane, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 22, 2020, in his home.He was born February 12, 1926, in Strabane, a son of the late John and Mary Zauhu Skowvron.A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Army 8th Air Force at Turleigh Field in England.Mr. Skowvron was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 553, the American Legion Post 902 and the Westland Sportsmen's Club.He enjoyed fishing, golf, gardening and dancing.Mr. Skowvron was employed in heavy construction and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 66 in Pittsburgh for 40 years.Surviving are his five children, Donald Skowvron of McMurray, Cindy Howard of Eighty Four, Nancy (James) Kearse of St. George, Utah, Mary Kaye (Alan) Phillips of Fruitland Park, Fla., and Beth Skowvron of Carnegie; a sister, Dorothy Zieba of Houston; and two sisters-in-law, Martha Skowvron of New Castle and Virginia Skowvron of Washington. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Tim (Amanda) Skowvron of Canonsburg and Amy Skowvron of McMurray, and a great-grandchild, Nina.Deceased are a sister, Mary Chuba, and six brothers, Frank, Pete, Walter, Stanley, John and Bernard Skowvron.Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, in the funeral home, with Father Rick Seiler officiating. Interment will be held in privately in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VFW Post 553 in Strabane.A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 27, 2020.