Theresa A. George
1939 - 2020
Theresa A. George, 80, of Canonsburg, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center.She was born August 4, 1939, in Midland, Chartiers Township, a daughter of William and Theresa Lemish George.Miss George had worked in the housekeeping department of the Canonsburg General Hospital for 40 years, retiring in 2002.She was a member of St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg.Theresa enjoyed reading, Bible study, polka music and arts and crafts.Surviving are a brother, John George and his wife Donna of Houston; several nieces, nephews and many cousins.A brother, William George, is deceased.Due to the present circumstances, services and interment are private.Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the charity of one's choice.Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 8, 2020.
May 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Theresa was always kind to both staff & patients at the hospital. She will always have a special place in my heart.
Carla Powers
Coworker
