Theresa A. Kudra, 91, of Bentleyville, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital.

She was born in Breir Hill on December 25, 1928, a daughter of the late John and Anna Pavlov Kruppa. Theresa was a member of St. Katherine Drexel Parish, Bentleyville campus, and had worked for the former Fox Grocery for a number of years.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Barbara) Kudra of California; a daughter and son-in-law, Judy (ALbert) Weinzen of Bentleyville; three grandchildren, Darcie Kudra, Erica Martos and Kimberly Umbel; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Kruppa of Illinois; a sister, Lucille Polesky of Moon Township; and sister-in-law Ann Kruppa of McMurray.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Kudra; a grandson, Ricky Weinzen; and a brother, John Kruppa.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic visitation and services will be private. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township. Arrangements are entrusted to Leonard M. Pavlic Funeral Homes Inc., 405 Main Street, Bentleyville.

