Theresa A. Scarci Martys, 98, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Sunday November 17, 2019, in Canonsburg Hospital.

She was born May 23, 1921, a daughter of the late Antonio and Maria Molinaro Scarci.

Theresa lived her entire life in Canonsburg, where she was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and its Christian Mothers and Guild. Prior to her retirement in 1982, she had been employed as a licensed practical nurse at the former Woodville State Hospital. Theresa was a member of the Pennsylvania State Retirees and the Greater Canonsburg Italian American Association.

On July 2, 1949, she married Thomas Martys, who passed away July 2, 1977.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her sister, Catherine Yesenchak of Canonsburg; six sisters-in-law, Fran and Mary Ann Scarci, Harriett and Vera Martys, Lucille Donello and Henrietta Scarci; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are two sisters, Carmella Compeggie and Antionette Deliere, and three brothers, Frank, Joseph and Louis Scarci.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, November 21. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township. The Christian Mothers and Guild of St. Patrick Church will recite the rosary at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.