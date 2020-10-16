1/
Theresa Ann Molka Quinn
Theresa Ann Molka Quinn, 72, of Bridgeville, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born June 24, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Frank and Cecilia Molka.

She was the beloved wife of the late Bill Quinn; loving mother of Dawn Heaps, Darrin (Liz) Heaps, Danny Heaps and Connor Quinn; grandmother of David "D.J." Huber and Kane Heaps; sister of Mary Catherine Milcarek; and loving companion of Stephen Gudac Sr.

Theresa was a member of Strabane and Sygan Slovene National Benefit Society.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 17, and from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 18, in the Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, October 19, in Holy Child Church of Corpus Christi Parish.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Speaks, Western Pennsylvania, 2545 Railroad Street, #114, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 16, 2020.
