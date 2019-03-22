Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa M. Davis.

Theresa M. Davis, 83, of Washington, formerly of Eighty Four, Nottingham Township, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Strabane Woods, South Strabane Township.

She was born September 10, 1935, in Washington, a daughter of John and Angeline Calli Mazza.

Mrs. Davis was a homemaker and member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

Surviving are two sons, Paul Davis (Gwen) and Vic Davis (Cindy), both of Finleyville; sister Lucille Mahramus of Washington; five grandchildren, Philip, Aaron, Sarah, Brian and Brent; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Victor L. Davis, who died in February 2003, and a brother, Anthony Mazza.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, with Pastor Greg Adkins officiating. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Peters Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Condolences may be expressed at kegelfuneralhome.com.