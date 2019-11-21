Theresa Margaret Temas, 89, a longtime resident of Brooklyn, Ohio, formerly of Ellsworth, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Parma Hospital.
She was born February 7, 1930, in Cokeburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Skrabalok Swortcheck.
On September 10, 1949, Theresa married the love of her life, Peter Temas, who passed away January 25, 1996. They eventually settled in Brooklyn, Ohio, to raise their family.
Theresa was a devout Catholic and regularly attended St. Thomas More Parish. She lived a full life as a wonderful mother and grandmother, and worked at Ohio Bell for 25 years, retiring in 1988.
Deceased, in addition to her husband, are a sister, Patricia Schutt, and a brother, John Swortcheck.
Left to honor her and remember her love are sons Gregory Temas (Janet) of Winston Salem, N.C., and Jeffery Temas (Chonna) of Maui, Hawaii; cherished grandchildren Amy Blake (Sebastian), Brian Temas (Kathryn), Daniel Temas (Mashala), Jennifer Temas and Nikolas Temas; and great-grandchildren Raphael, Gabriel and Emily.
She is the dear sister Delores Reeves of Volusia County, Fla., and Joseph Swortchek of Grafton, Ohio.
She is remembered by her many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a blessing service, Saturday, November 23, in Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, with the Rev. Edward L. Yuhas as celebrant. Interment will be private.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019