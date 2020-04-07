Thomas A. Javornicky, 77, of Eighty Four, passed away peacefully Friday, April 3, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born September 18, 1942, in Canonsburg, a son of Andrew and Julia Sousa Javornicky.

With his son, Darrin, they owned and operated Javornicky Auto Repair in Eighty Four, where Tom specialized in Corvettes. He was also employed for 35 years at McGraw-Edison in Canonsburg.

Mr. Javornicky attended Canonsburg High School and following the shutdown of McGraw-Edison, he attended and graduated from Allegheny Community College.

He proudly served four years with the U.S. Navy from 1958 until 1962.

Tom was an avid Corvette enthusiast and restored classic cars. He enjoyed watching football and the History Channel and was a former youth baseball coach in Eighty Four.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Darlene M. Grassi Javornicky; a son, Darrin Javornicky (Renee Adams) of Eighty Four; and several cousins.

Tom loved and will be sadly missed by his dog, Annie.

Services are private and have been entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

A memorial service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.