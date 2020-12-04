Thomas A. Joswick, 92, formerly of Lower Burrell, Charleroi and Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in the personal care facility at Concordia Haven, Cabot.

Tom is remembered for being named Charleroi's "Outstanding Citizen" in 1970 by American Legion Post 22.

He was born September 5, 1928, in Mount Pleasant, a son of the late Andrew F. and Mary Ellen Joswick.

Tom was a 1946 graduate of Washington High School, where he was a standout in football, basketball and track. He was an Army veteran of post-World War II duty in the South Pacific.

Tom attended Wayesburg College, Penn State Extension School in McKeesport, and graduated from Bliss Electrical School in Tacoma Park, Md., in 1950.

He had a distinguished 40-year career with West Penn Power Company. Joining the company in 1950 as a substation laborer in Washington, Tom became an electrician later that year.

In 1952, he moved to Charleroi, where he advanced to transmission and distribution supervisor in 1960. He then served as operating engineer and substation coordinator at the Greensburg general office from 1967 until 1972, when he was appointed operating superintendent at Allegheny-Kiski division headquarters in Washington Township. In 1984, Tom was promoted to supervisor of lines at West Penn Power Company's Greensburg general office, where he served in that capacity until his retirement in 1990.

Tom always said that the best years of his life were the 20 years his family spent in Charleroi. They were also his busiest. Tom was very active in Charleroi Elks Lodge 494. He passed through all the Lodge Chairs and was installed Exalted Ruler in 1963. Tom excelled for several years as a member of the lodge's ritualistic team. In 1958-59, he was named the best Inner Guard in the state of Pennsylvania. Tom served on the Elks State Cerebral Palsy Committee for two years, the State Association Committee for one year, and was Southwest District co-chairman for Cerebral Palsy for four consecutive years.

In July of 1963, the Joswicks – Tom, Nancy, Mark, Richard and Nancy Jo – drove from Charleroi to San Francisco, Calif., and back. Tom, the Exalted Ruler of Charleroi Elks Lodge 494, was the lodge's representative to the Elks National Convention in San Francisco. On a budget of $50 a day, the family journeyed nearly 7,000 miles in four weeks and visited countless tourist attractions. It was a trip of a lifetime, one that Tom took great pride in being able to provide for his family.

Tom embraced helping others, especially children. He was a four-year chairman of the community's Youth Commission, founded by former Charleroi Mayor Adrian V. Sannier in February 1969. The commission was a subdivision of the Charleroi Police Department.

In 1972, as president of the Charleroi Cougar Booster Club, he adopted a slogan which read: "Let us promise to do our best so no child will be neglected for what we didn't do." He coached youth football, basketball and baseball. Tom was particularly proud of the years he coached the Red Raiders in the old Charleroi Midget Football League.

He devoted much of his time to St. Mary's Anglican Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, junior and senior warden, and a member of numerous church committees.

In later years, Tom was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Brackenridge; St. Andrew's Anglican Church, New Kensington; and Christ Our Hope Anglican Church, Natrona Heights.

Tom loved his family and treasured their summer vacations at Cape May, N.J., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers. Tom enjoyed public speaking, bowling, swimming, wood crafts, yard work and daily walks.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are three sisters, Gertrude Cummins, Grace Mounts and Mary Ellen Williams; his wife of 65 years, Nancy, who died February 21, 2016; and a son, Richard Joswick.

Surviving are a son, Mark Joswick (Christine) of Montclair, Va., a daughter, Nancy Chandler (Philip) of Grand Prairie, Texas; six grandchildren, Justin, Ashley, Courtney, Abby, Julia and Cabe; four great-granddaughters, Harper, Addyson, Emma and Caroline; and three great-grandsons, Colton, Charlie and Chandler.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Krynicki Funeral Home, Inc., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Charleroi Area School District Education Foundation. Make checks payable to CASDEF and mail to: CASDEF, P.O. Box 382, Charleroi, PA 15022.

