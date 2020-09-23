Thomas A. Kelly Jr., 88, of McMurray, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of 64 years to Elizabeth Zebo Kelly; loving father of Thomas (Peg) Kelly, Mark (Cathy) Kelly and Douglas (Kim) Kelly; proud grandfather of Brandon, Adam, Chad, Jenna, Ryan, Lauren, Logan, Dylan and the late Sarah and Austin; son of the late Mildred and Thomas Kelly Sr. He was the loving brother of Darlene (Stan) Foster and the late Mildred Spirko, Kathleen Kelly and Jean Garland. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends and neighbors.

Thomas was a graduate of North Catholic High School and later earned a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. Thomas served two years in the United States Army, during which time he worked on the Red Stone Missile. Thomas worked for 48 years in the steel industry, with both J & L Steel and Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel. He enjoyed spending his time golfing and was an avid reader.

Arrangements by Beinhauer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, in St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Private inurnment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Austin Kelly Endowment (givetochildren.org).

