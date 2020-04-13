Thomas A. Merigo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. Merigo.
Service Information
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA
15057
(724)-693-2800
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas A. Merigo, 74, of McDonald, South Fayette Township, passed away surrounded by his family, April 10, 2020, in his home.

Thomas was born December 18, 1945, a son of the later John and Elizabeth Bonner Merigo.

Mr. Merigo was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired construction worker for the Local #373. He was also a member of the Westland Sportsman Club, Muse Italian Club and Granish Club, Cecil.

Surviving is his loving wife, Anna Schmidt Merigo; children, Thomas Merigo of Canonsburg, Lori (Greg) Tournay of McDonald and Chris (Meghan) Merigo of McDonald; grandchildren, James, Diana, Nikki, Kadence and Hoyt Merigo, Amanda, Emily Allen, Harley and Cole Tournay; great-grandchild, Brycen Moss; and four sisters and two brothers.

He is preceded in death by 14 siblings.

At the request of the family, all arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800.

Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 13, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.