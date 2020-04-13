Thomas A. Merigo, 74, of McDonald, South Fayette Township, passed away surrounded by his family, April 10, 2020, in his home.

Thomas was born December 18, 1945, a son of the later John and Elizabeth Bonner Merigo.

Mr. Merigo was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired construction worker for the Local #373. He was also a member of the Westland Sportsman Club, Muse Italian Club and Granish Club, Cecil.

Surviving is his loving wife, Anna Schmidt Merigo; children, Thomas Merigo of Canonsburg, Lori (Greg) Tournay of McDonald and Chris (Meghan) Merigo of McDonald; grandchildren, James, Diana, Nikki, Kadence and Hoyt Merigo, Amanda, Emily Allen, Harley and Cole Tournay; great-grandchild, Brycen Moss; and four sisters and two brothers.

He is preceded in death by 14 siblings.

At the request of the family, all arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800.

