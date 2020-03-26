Thomas Barnicott, 93, of Bethel Park, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He was the beloved husband for 36 years to the late Jean (Vause) Barnicott; loving father of the Rev. Thomas James Barnicott (Linda) and Terri Lynn Richards (Wayne Golling); son of the late Thomas and Mary Barnicott of Canonsburg; brother of the late Edwin (Thelma) Barnicott.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brittany Barnicott, Robert Richards, Daniel Richards, Alyssa (Jon) Stadelman and Thomas Richards; eight great-grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.

Tom was a proud Army Air Force veteran, serving during World War II in the Aleutian Islands. He had a life-long love of airplanes, gardening and spending time with his family.

Due to the current health crisis, there will be a private committal service in Bethel Cemetery. There will also be a celebration of life for all family and friends at a later date.

Arrangements by Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-941-3211.